Barcelona’s Ansu Fati ‘reluctant’ to have surgery - reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is said to be “reluctant” to undergo surgery on his hamstring injury, according to multiple reports from Spain.

The teenager was forced off during Thursday’s defeat to Athletic in the Copa del Rey and reports have emerged suggesting the club have advised Ansu to go under the knife.

Xavi told a press conference on Saturday that the club will hold a meeting with Ansu, his family and the medical staff on Monday to decide the best treatment plan.

Diario AS and Marca are both reporting that Ansu is not at all sure about further surgery as he has a “terrible memory of the meniscus arthroscopy” he underwent “where many mistakes were made.”

Dr Ricard Pruna has advised Ansu to have surgery in Finland, with the same doctor who has twice operated on Ousmane Dembele, which would rule him out for between 3-5 months.

An operation “would rule out new relapses” but would also mean Ansu won’t play again this season. If he doesn’t go under the knife he’ll be out for 8-10 weeks but there’s no guarantee he will not suffer from future issues with the injury.