PREVIEW | Alavés v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following the disappointments at the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and then of elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Club, FC Barcelona’s attention now returns to La Liga and a trip straight back to the Basque Country to take on Alavés (Sunday 9.00pm CET).

Barcelona could make Spotify the next sponsor of their shirt - Football Espana

Barcelona are working to find a new sponsor for their shirt. Rakuten, the Japanese company, see their contract with the Catalan club end on June 30th and there’s no intention on their part to renew the sponsorship deal according to Mundo Deportivo.

Valencia and three other clubs are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona - Football Espana

Oscar Mingueza could leave Barcelona this January transfer window according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The centre-back has several options on the table. Valencia are keen to sign him, although he isn’t their first choice. That would be Djene, a player Jose Bordalas worked with at Getafe.

Xavi: Ousmane Dembele's situation has not changed - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez shut the door on a return to action for Ousmane Dembele during his contract stand-off. “The situation with Ousmane has not changed. He knows what it is and he has to decide.”

Xavi: On Monday we will decide what we do with Ansu Fati - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says that forward Ansu Fati is sad after his new hamstring injury. “Ansu Fati is very affected, it’s a difficult situation. We had a meeting with the family because it’s a new relapse.”