The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back in La Liga action with a road game against Alavés at Mendizorroza, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong

Forwards: 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde

The team news is mostly bad for this one, with Ansu Fati back on the shelf for at least two months after a hamstring injury suffered in Bilbao. He joins Sergi Roberto (thigh), Eric García (hamstring) and Samuel Umtiti (foot) as long-term injury absences, while Memphis Depay misses out once again with a muscle issue. Gavi is out due to a suspension, and Ousmane Dembélé remains away from the team as he sorts out his future.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Nico, Busquets, F. De Jong; Ferran, L. De Jong, Jutglà

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!