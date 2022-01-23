WATCH: Barcelona Femeni make great gesture after Spanish Super Cup win

Barcelona Femeni once again showed their class on and off the pitch on Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid.

The team ran out 7-0 winners (that’s right 7-0 winners) to win the trophy for a second time at Las Rozas.

Caroline Graham Hansen hit a hat-trick, Lieke Martens scored twice, while Fridolina Rolfo and Ingrid Syrstad Engen were also on target in another dominant win.

The players then impressed again after the final whistle as they celebrated with former teammate and current Atletico star Virginia Torrecilla.

The midfielder was back in action for the first time since undergoing successful surgery on a brain tumor in May 2020.

You can check out the moment below:

La Supercopa no ha estat l’única victòria d’avui ❤️

@virginiiiaTr pic.twitter.com/fJf8CJIiWS — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) January 23, 2022

Torrecilla spoke after the game about how much support she has received from Barca throughout her two years of treatment for cancer.

“I have many friends at Barça. In the national team we make a lot of friends,” she said. “Football has been with me throughout this process. They have been like a family to me. I must thank everything they have done for me. It is an honor and I thank Barça for everything they’ve done for me.”

Mes que un club.