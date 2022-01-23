WELCOME TO THE MENDIZORROZA STADIUM!!! The tiny, cozy home of Deportivo Alavés in the Basque Country is the site of a Sunday Night Fútbol matchup between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to finish the weekend with some good news after the Cup exit in midweek. A win is crucial to stay close to the Top 4 in La Liga, but it won’t be easy against an Alavés side desperately needing points in their fight against relegation. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 22

Date/Time: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

VAR: José María Sánchez Martínez

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!