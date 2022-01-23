Barcelona annouce Ousmane Dembele was a “no-show” due to illness

Barcelona announced on Sunday that Ousmane Dembele was a “no-show” at the Ciutat Esportivo this morning due to a stomach upset.

Rumors emerged that Dembele had not arrived as expected ahead of the squad annoucement and they were swiftly followed by a brief statement from the club on social media.

[MEDICAL UPDATE]

Expected at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this morning, first-team player, Ousmane Dembélé, was a no-show due to a stomach upset

Dembele was not included in Barcelona’s squad list for the trip to Alaves with Xavi once again leaving the forward out, as he did against Athletic in the Copa del Rey.

The Barca coach had already hinted that Dembele would not be involved after telling reporters at his pre-match presser that “Ousmane’s situation hasn’t changed.”

The coach has already made it clear in his press conferences that he wants Dembele either to renew his contract or find a way out of the club.

There’s already speculation that Dembele’s failure to report to the club on Sunday has not gone down particularly well at Barca.

Diario AS are reporting that “no one at the club” believes Dembele’s excuse and the Catalans are thinking about sanctioned him for his “no-show.”