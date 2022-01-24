Xavi talks Barcelona’s ‘crucial’ win over Alaves

Xavi offered his verdict on Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Alaves after the full-time whistle and admitted it was a crucial win for his side as the Catalans moved into fifth place in the table.

The visitors found it tough going at Mendizorrotza and had to wait until three minutes before full-time to finally break the deadlock.

Frenkie de Jong scored the only goal of the game and Xavi acknowledged it was an important win as Barca aim to get back into the top four.

“Very important victory in a difficult pitch. The frozen pitch has not helped. The team has tried, they have had faith until the end,” he said. “It is a crucial victory to continue in the fight for the top positions. Happy with the effort and the result,” he said. “We were waiting for this match. We have tried with a line of three, of four... we have changed the system in the end with all the risk in the world. It’s important. It’s cost us but it’s three golden points. “We are one point away from the Champions League. We are there, in the fight. The rest will be good for us to get people back, to work on the game model. These days are going to be great for us.” Source | Marca

Barca do now get the chance to rest because of the international break but have a pretty intense fixture list when football does resume. The Catalans play Atletico Madrid, Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic in La Liga in February and also face two Europa League games against Napoli.