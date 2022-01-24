Alavés 0-1 FC Barcelona: Late winner secures vital victory - FC Barcelona

The Basques and Catalans were tightly deadlocked for 87 minutes, but just when it looked like this simply wasn’t going to be Barça’s day, Frenkie de Jong finally had the ball in the back of net and Barça took it 1-0.

Ousmane Dembélé, with an upset stomach - FC Barcelona

Expected at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper this morning, first-team player, Ousmane Dembélé was a no-show due to a stomach upset.

Xavi: 'It is a crucial win to regain our confidence' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach, as well as Frenkie de Jong and Marc-André Ter Stegen, gave their thoughts after the win in Vitoria against Alavés.

Jordi Alba admits frustration at Barcelona criticism - Football Espana

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has hit back at his critics following a difficult start to 2022 for Xavi’s side. The Catalan giants have bowed out of two competitions this month after exiting both the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia and the Copa del Rey.

Xavi hails 'marvellous' Pedri after key Alaves win - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for teenage superstar Pedri as his side squeezed out a late 1-0 win at Alaves. Pedri’s return to the starting fold in La Liga action was a real highlight for the travelling fans after an injury wrecked first half of the season.

Barcelona are interested in Ajax left-back Nico Tagliafico - Football Espana

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ajax left-back Nico Tagliafico according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The 29-year-old also has an offer on the table from Napoli and is keen to secure a move away from the Netherlands. Ajax are also thought to be open to facilitating the move.