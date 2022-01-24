Nicolas Tagliafico tells Ajax he wants to join Barcelona - report

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has reportedly told the Eredivisie club he wants to leave and move to Barcelona.

The 29-year-old is keen on a new challenge after losing his place to Daley Blind and is also wanted by Napoli but “has made it clear he only wants to move to Barca,” according to ESPN.

Barca are thought to be keen to bring in a left-back and a forward, if possible, before the close of the January transfer window and have targeted Tagliafico as a short-term option.

It’s been previously reported that Barca would prefer to sign Tagliafico on loan, while Ajax would rather a permanent deal.

Tagliafico may be keen on the move but there are a series of obstacles that will make any deal tricky, not least Barca’s ongoing financial situation.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has also spoken about Tagliafico and made it clear he does want him to leave even though he’s dropped down the pecking order.

Ten Hag has already said he’d fight to keep the defender and insisted after Ajax’s win over PSV at the weekend that he’d not yet heard from Barcelona.