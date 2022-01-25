Recovery session after Alavés win - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona players got straight back to work at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday morning following Sunday's vital 1-0 win at Alavés. The main focus of the workout was on post-game recovery. Eric Garcia and Moussa Wague also appeared on pitch 2 as they continue their injury recovery programmes.

Kick off time for Catalan derby against Espanyol confirmed - FC Barcelona

The Catalan derby in La Liga between Espanyol and FC Barcelona will take place on Sunday 13 February in the RCDE Stadium, kick off at 9pm CET. When the side met earlier this season at Camp Nou in the league, coach Xavi Hernández celebrated his first game in charge with a 1-0 win thanks to a penalty from Memphis.

Frenkie de Jong's goals making a difference - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has scored yet another vital goal, this time against Alavés on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win when, with just three minutes on the clock, Barça looked to heading for a 0-0 stalemate. It was his eleventh goal for the team, and was by no means the first that’s been absolutely crucial.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati decides against surgery - Football Espana

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has reportedly decided against undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. The Spanish international has been plagued with injury problems during the last 12 months with more than half of the 2020/21 campaign missed after surgery on serious knee problem.

Barcelona want to bring in two more signings before the transfer window closes next week - Football Espana

Joan Laporta has promised Xavi that Barcelona would strengthen this January transfer window and it’s thought the Blaugrana are planning two more signings in a left-back and a forward.

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is determined to push through a move to Barcelona - Football Espana

Nicolas Tagliafico is determined to leave Ajax for Barcelona according to a report by Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine international only wants to head to Camp Nou but Ajax don’t want to allow him leave on loan. But the player is going to push again.