Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati will not have surgery on hamstring injury

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Ansu Fati will not undergo surgery on his hamstring injury and will instead follow a conservative treatment plan.

The teenager suffered a relapse after coming on as a substitute against Athletic in the Copa del Rey and had reportedly been advised to go under the knife by Barca.

Subsequent reports emerged claiming Ansu was reluctant to have further surgery, after his knee trouble last season, and the teenager has now decided that’s the best way forward.

The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return. pic.twitter.com/wd6FjV88qn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 25, 2022

It’s thought Ansu will miss around two months as his recovers from his latest setback. He’s already posted a defiant message on social media as he attempts to battle back from yet another injury problem.

He wrote on Twitter, “Unfortunately I am having to live the worst part of football, but I will never give up! Thank you very much for your messages of support and love! NEVER GIVE UP.”

Meanwhile, Xavi spoke about Fati’s injury problems ahead of the win over Alaves and said Barca are desperate to find a solution to his ongoing physical issues.

“We are going to make a specific plan for him. We have had a meeting with the family and on Monday we will have a meeting with Ansu and the club doctors to make a decision,” h said. “It’s a recurring injury. It’s out of our control. We will now get an exhaustive and specific plan in place to ensure that he never gets injured again.”

Let’s hope Fati’s recovery goes well and he can finally put his injury troubles behind him and get back to doing what he does best.