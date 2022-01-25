Moussa Wague returns to Barcelona training after horror injury

Moussa Wague returned to Barcelona training this week after finally recovering from a horror injury sustained during a loan spell with Greek side PAOK.

The defender had to undergo knee surgery and was ruled out for nine months after smashing into the post while trying to make a clearance back in December 2020.

It’s been a long road back to fitness for the 23-year-old but he was finally back in action at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday with the rest of the Barca squad.

Wague initially signed for Barcelona from Belgian side KAS Eupen in August 2018 on a five-year contract. The Senegal international started off with Barca B but did manage a couple of first-team appearances under Ernesto Valverde.

The right-back was then loaned to Nice in the 2019-20 season but only managed five appearances before the campaign was ended prematurely because of the Covid pandemic.

Wague was then loaned out again at the beginning of last season and had made 12 appearances for the Greek side before injury ended his campaign early.