Rumors: Barcelona in talks with Franck Kessie, Cesar Azpilicueta deal done

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the summer and have also pretty much completed a deal for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Barca are in “advanced” talks with Kessie, who will be out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season.

Apparently, Barca really want to bring in a midfielder during the summer but are aware that other clubs are keen on the Ivorian.

Kessie has been linked with Barcelona before, but it’s still not quite clear where he fits in with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico around at the moment.

The report also adds that “sources close to the negotiations” reckon a deal to bring Cesar Azpilicueta in from Chelsea is just about done.

Azpilicueta is also a free agent in the summer after failing to agree a contract extension with Chelsea and has been regularly linked with a move to Barcelona.