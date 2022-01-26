Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan - FC Barcelona

The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring. His recovery will dictate his return.

Pedri the generator - FC Barcelona

Everyone at Barça was hanging on Pedri’s return. And he hasn’t disappointed. He is a shining light in the blaugrana midfield, with his daring style and youthful imagination. And he’s creating danger. In fact, he’s just become the player to create the most chances in a single game.

Yusuf Demir speaks about his 'sad' departure from Barcelona - SPORT

Yusuf Demir’s story at Barcelona did not last very long. It started well, but ended abruptly. He packed his bags earlier this January and headed back to Austria, having spent an erasmus at Camp Nou. The 18-year-old spoke to Rapid Vienna’s TV channel about his experience.

Barça show confidence Dest and will keep defender beyond January - SPORT

Barcelona want to tie up loose ends in the last week of the transfer market, such as Sergiño Dest's situation. The club have decided to give the United States international a vote of confidence and he will remain, at least, until the end of the season.

Barcelona want to sign soon-to-be free agent Franck Kessie this summer transfer window - Football Espana

The midfielder’s contract with the Italian giants expires at the end of this season and Barcelona want to sign him as a free agent. They believe he could bring real power to their engine room.

Juventus' move for Dusan Vlahovic could help Barcelona land Alvaro Morata - Football Espana

Juventus are on the verge of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina according to a report by Diario AS. The Serbian striker will cost the Turin club a fee in the region of €70m including variables and Fiorentina have given the move its blessing.

Barcelona closing in on Azpilicueta agreement amid advanced talks - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be closing in on a deal for Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta. The Blaugrana are constantly working to find ways to improve their current squad amid a mountain of debt and suffocating salary cap.