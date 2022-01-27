Huge international games coming up in the Americas - FC Barcelona

Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves are involved in Concacaf and Conmebol World Cup qualifiers this week

Barcelona are lining up Adama Traore as an alternative to Alvaro Morata - Football Espana

Barcelona have lined up Wolverhampton Wanders winger Adama Traore as an alternative if they fail to land Juventus’ Alvaro Morata according to Catalunya Radio, ESPN and Diario AS. It’s an unusual decision given they don’t play the same position. Adama is very much a wide player while Morata is a number nine. Adama has played 23 games this season and scored just once.

Bordeaux are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona - Football Espana

Barcelona are working hard to lighten their wage bill and move on non-essential members of their squad. One such player is Oscar Mingueza according to Marca, who’s been placed on the transfer market.

There's been a radical turn in Ousmane Dembele's negotiations with Barcelona - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembele’s representatives, Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner, met with Xavi yesterday afternoon to make clear that their client is completely committed to Barcelona and wants to renew his contract with the club according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona are considering bringing Alex Grimaldo back from Benfica - Football Espana

Barcelona are keen to bring in a left-back to increase the strength of their defence and offer competition to Jordi Alba. Several names have been mentioned as possible candidates including Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax and Jose Gaya of Valencia.