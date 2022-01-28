 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Morata, Traore, and Dembele: Transfer Window Special

Chatting with Emile Avanessian

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done a piece on players who were compared to Xavi, some fantastic NBA work, and a piece on Barca Femeni. This time around we chat about Barcelona being a point off Atletico heading into the break. Then we dive into transfer rumors with Alvaro Morata and Adama Traore being rumored each day. Finally, end with chatting about Ousmane Dembele.

