Camp Nou Spotify? Barcelona could rename stadium as part of sponsorship deal

Barcelona are being tipped to complete a deal with music streaming platform Spotify that would see the company replace Rakuten as the team’s main shirt sponsor.

Rakuten’s deal with Barca ends at the end of the current season and the Catalan giants have been busy trying to find a new sponsor.

Catalunya Radio are reporting Spotify are the latest company to make an offer and are battling with Vegan Nation to have their name on the famous Barcelona shirt.

Interestingly, there’s a second report that reckons Spotify are also interested in snapping up title rights for the Camp Nou and adds “the stadium could be renamed Camp Nou Spotify or similar.”

The deal would see Spotify feature on the front of Barca’s shirt, replace Beko on the back of the team’s training shirts, and acquire title rights for the Camp Nou.

Changing the name of Barca’s famous stadium may be hard to stomach but would net the club around €60-65 million a year.