Back to work - FC Barcelona

On Thursday, the FC Barcelona squad were back at work after a two-day break to continue preparations while just three of the team, Sergiño Dest, Dani Alves and Ronald Araujo, are away on international duty.

Napoli: Historic club that builds from the back - FC Barcelona

On February 17, FC Barcelona will be receiving the visit of SSC Napoli at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their playoff to get into the last 16 of the Europa League. The team from southern Italy are always a danger and are currently riding high in second place in Serie A, just four points adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

Barcelona activating operation return with Grimaldo the next target - SPORT

Barcelona are active in the winter window. Adama Traore is coming back to Camp Nou and he will have his medical on Friday. But it’s not the only operation the club are looking at.

Ousmane Dembele camp opens door to January departure - SPORT

According to Cadena SER, Ousmane Dembele has opened the door to a possible January departure. The player has not agreed to sign a new deal but sees he will not play for the club again and it’s a situation that benefits nobody.

Adama Traore: Deal done to bring winger back to Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona and Wolves have reached a deal to loan Adama Traore to the Catalan club until the end of the season. The player is keen to return home and has lowered his salary to make it so Barcelona can register him without having to sell any other player.

Barcelona's deal with Spotify could lead to the renaming of Camp Nou - Football Espana

Barcelona are negotiating a sponsorship deal with Spotify, and according to Catalunya Radio as carried by Mundo Deportivo the deal won’t just involve the Swedish music company becoming the main brand sponsor of Barcelona’s shirt but also Camp Nou.

Mingueza turns down transfer proposals ahead of transfer deadline - Football Espana

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is not entertaining offers of an exit. The versatile centre-back is being touted for an exit during this transfer window having struggled for regular minutes.

Barcelona want to sign Thomas Meunier on loan until the end of the season - Football Espana

Barcelona are trying to move quickly to re-enforce their squad during the January transfer market according to Marca. Their priority is offensive players but they’re also looking to strengthen the defence. Xavi is keen to bring in a full-back.

Barcelona plan Gavi contract talks for early February - Football Espana

Barcelona already have a plan to tie talented youngster Gavi down to a new contract. Gavi’s contract situation is a little problematic for Barca, the young midfielder set to see his deal expire in the summer of 2023.