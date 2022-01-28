Pedri believes in Xavi’s vision: He’s going to bring Barcelona joy

If there’s one person we didn’t have to doubt would support Xavi through thick and thin, it’s Pedri. The young Spaniard is the perfect mentee for Xavi to shepherd through the strains of life as a Barca star, and Pedri admits it’s a privilege to have the club legend as his boss.

“As a Barcelonista, it’s pride, as a footballer and a midfielder like me, a privilege,” he said.

“I didn’t know Xavi personally and, although I didn’t have doubts, in the day-to-day, he demonstrates that he knows football like few others.

“It’s clear to me that we are all going to learn and improve at his side, as much as individuals as a team.

“With him, and with the team he is forming, we are going to have a lot of joy.”

Pedri | Source