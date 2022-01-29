Barcelona worried about Memphis Depay injury - report

Injuries have been an issue for Barcelona throughout the 2021-22 season and continue to cause a few headaches. Ansu Fati has been ruled out after another relapse, while Barcelona are also worried about Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman has missed eight of Barca’s 10 ten games due to physical issues and the club are worried about the situation, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report reveals that Memphis is continuing to have problems with his left thigh which is making Xavi very cautious and unwilling to take any risks, particularly with Fati out and Ousmane Dembele’s future uncertain.

Barca think that Memphis’ continued discomfort means he is suffering from muscular overloads which could put him at risk of “fibrillar rupture.”

Xavi and Dr Ricard Pruna have therefore urged “extreme precaution” with Memphis ahead of a hectic February with crucial games against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Napoli in Europa League.

Indeed MD even reckon that the situation with Memphis, plus Ansu’s injury, is another reason why Adama Traore will arrive and why Barca still want to add a striker too before the close of the transfer window.