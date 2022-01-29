This Week in Barça Femení: First Trophy

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team have won their first trophy of the season, and they did it the only way they know how: total destruction. After a hard-fought semi-final win in El Clásico against Real Madrid, Barça Femení faced Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup title match.

Atleti eliminated Barça from the Supercopa last year, and it was clear from the very start that the Blaugrana wanted revenge. Barça gave the Colchoneras absolutely no chance, and Caroline Graham Hansen scored a hat-trick to lead her team to a spectacular 7-0 win and the first piece of silverware of 2022.

If seven goals and a title wasn’t enough, Barça finished a perfect Sunday with a beautiful gesture: Atlético star Virginia Torrecilla returned to the pitch for the first time in almost two years since undergoing surgery for a brain tumor, and she was celebrated by her former Barça teammates in a truly awesome moment.

Following Sunday’s festivities Barça enjoyed a rare full week of training in preparations, and they are back in action in the Primera División with a home match against Real Betis. Captain Alexia Putellas will not be available for this weekend because of knee discomfort, but there are no real concerns and the world’s best player will benefit from a weekend off as her teammates are massive favorites to continue their perfect start to the season.

And another chapter was added the biggest transfer story involving Femení this week: Arsenal superstar Vivianne Miedema revealed in an interview that he has spoken to Barça and Paris Saint-Germain about a free transfer this summer, but is yet to make a decision on her future.

“In the coming weeks I have to get a certain feeling for the right club, [but] the door to Arsenal is definitely not closed yet. “I want to win the Champions League. I want to get the most out of it [her career]. That means I may have to take the next step. I’m 25 and that’s still quite young, but I’ve been around for a while. “The years to come should officially be my peak years. I have to spend it somewhere at a club that best suits my ambitions.” Source: AD via Eurosport

Miedema is a brilliant striker who would be a great addition even to the best team in the world, and Barça signing her on a free transfer would be an absolute steal. But PSG are also an excellent destination in women’s football, and this will continue to be a fascinating transfer saga.