Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

The available first team players worked out on Friday morning local time at pitch 2 of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Xavi Hernández's squad have trained for the final time this week as they will rest over the weekend before returning to action Monday to prepare for their next game which comes in La Liga against Atlético Madrid on Sunday 6 February at 4.15pm CET.

Barcelona could lose Dembélé and three more ahead of deadline - Football Espana

Barcelona could still facilitate four exits ahead of the end of the January transfer window. Less than three days remain in the current window, which is set to slam shut on Monday night. It has already been a busy window for Barca, who have signed Ferran Torres, while the loan signing of Adama Traore is pending.

Fati aiming to return from latest injury setback within 60 days - Football Espana

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has a clear aim as he looks to recover from his injury setback. It has been a torrid time for the young striker, who has missed much of the last year through injury issues. Fati missed around nine months with a knee injury before returning and suffering a from a hamstring issue.

Barcelona eye Aubameyang as Morata alternative as deadline approaches - Football Espana

Barcelona could consider a shock transfer as they look to strengthen the top end of the field further. The Blaugrana have been surprisingly active in the transfer window so far, and they may not be done.

Barcelona won't be forced to activate option to buy in Traore deal - Football Espana

Barcelona will not be forced to sign Adama Traore permanently at the end of this season. Traore is on the verge of completing a move to the Blaugrana as part of a loan deal until the end of the season. The winger came through Barca’s La Masia academy before leaving for England back in 2015, but he now returns to his home town having grown up very close to Camp Nou.

Pedri opens up on Barcelona rise and injury struggles - Football Espana

Barcelona starlet Pedri says he wouldn’t change how much he played last season despite the injury issues that followed. Pedri burst onto the scene last season to win a regular spot in Ronald Koeman’s first-team plans. He played a pivotal role and also became a starter for Spain ahead of Euro 2020.