Dani Alves & Jordi Alba cleared to return to Barcelona training

Barcelona have confirmed that Dani Alves and Jordi Alba have both returned negative Covid-19 tests and will be permitted to return to training.

The news is a further boost to Xavi who has seen his squad ravaged by Covid and injuries which left the coach without 17 players for the trip to Real Mallorca on Sunday.

However, Xavi’s problems do seem to be slowly easing. Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti were back in time for the trip to Mallorca, while Alba and Alves have also now been given the green light.

LATEST NEWS | Dani Alves and Jordi Alba have tested negative for Covid-19 following PCR tests and will return to training. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/87mTdEdMZi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 2, 2022

Barca are due to train on Monday as they turn their attentions to Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match against Linares Deportivo. Xavi is expected to field another youthful side for the game as Barca begin the defense of their trophy.

Yet Alves could also make his first appearance for Barca in the game after returning for a second spell at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian did feature in the friendly against Boca in December but was not eligible to play competitively until January 2022.