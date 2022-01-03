Mallorca 0-1 FC Barcelona: Happy new year! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have got 2022 off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win in the Balearic Islands, Luuk de Jong heading in the only goal of the game moments before half-time.

Official debuts for Álvaro Sanz and Estanis - FC Barcelona

Barça’s brilliant 1-0 victory in Mallorca not only means a tremendous boost to the team’s league position, but also brought first ever appearances for both Álvaro Sanz and Estanis Pedrola.

Alves and Jordi Alba medical announcements - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's Dani Alves and Jordi Alba have both shown negative for Covid-19 in PCR tests and are able to rejoin the team for training. The corresponding authorities have been informed.

Barcelona boss Xavi: Luuk de Jong is an exemplary professional - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez was delighted with Luuk de Jong after the Dutchman's goal earned a depleted Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Sunday. De Jong stepped up with over 15 first-team players missing to head in the only goal of the game as Barça climbed to fifth in the table.

Eric Garcia: Barcelona owe 70 percent of the win to Ter Stegen - SPORT

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia credited Marc-Andre ter Stegen for Sunday's 1-0 win over Mallorca in LaLiga. Ter Stegen madee a stnning late save from Jaume Costa after Luuk de Jong had opened the scoring in the first half.

A big Brazilian side pulls out of Coutinho 'race' - SPORT

Palmeiras have spoken to Philippe Coutinho’s agents and told them they have no interest in bringing the Barcelona midfielder in on loan. The winners of the two most recent Copa Libertadores editions are one of three Brazilian clubs who have the financial muscle to pay a large part of his salary.

Barcelona eye Martial swap deal amid Dembélé contract struggles - Football Espana

Barcelona are eyeing a potential swap deal should Ousmane Dembélé decide not to extend his contract at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana remain in conversation with Dembélé as they continue their efforts to renew the Frenchman’s contract.