 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

IN PICS: Ferran Torres is unveiled and Barcelona hold opening training session

A busy day at the Camp Nou

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Ferran Torres waves to fans Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • The fans were out in force for Ferran Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Joan Laporta welcomes Torres to Barcelona Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ferran checks out his new shirt Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • And does the traditional kick-ups Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Torres and Laporta have a walk on the pitch Photo by Marc Graupera Aloma/Europa Press via Getty Images
  • Torres with the thumbs up Photo by Marc Graupera Aloma/Europa Press via Getty Images
  • The Barcelona players salute the fans Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • And go for a gentle jog Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Everybody SMILE Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Geri says Hi Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Laporta has a big hug for the new boy Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Xavi looks deep in thought Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Busquets and Ansu Fati in action Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ansu’s closing in on a return... Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ronald Araujo takes a break Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Ter Stegen is popular again after THAT save Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Ferran Torres was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday following his winter move from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The new-boy has signed his contract with the Catalans and was introduced to fans at the Camp Nou who came out to welcome the Spain international to Barca.

Torres spoke about his delight at joining Barcelona and also offered his thoughts on what he feels is his favorite position.

”I’m very happy to be here. When Xavi contacted me, I wanted to come to Barça even more. It is a dream come true to be at Barça,” he said.

“I like playing on the right wing most, although I am also used to playing as a (central) forward. The important thing is to play, wherever that is.”

Barcelona are yet to register Torres and need to make some room on the wage bill before they can but the new boy doesn’t seem to worried about the situation. He added. “I am calm about the registration because I know that the club is working on it and I am convinced that it will be done without problems.”

Torres was then joined by his new team-mates as Barca held their traditional New Year open doors training session.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...