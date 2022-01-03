IN PICS: Ferran Torres is unveiled and Barcelona hold opening training session

Ferran Torres was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Monday following his winter move from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The new-boy has signed his contract with the Catalans and was introduced to fans at the Camp Nou who came out to welcome the Spain international to Barca.

Torres spoke about his delight at joining Barcelona and also offered his thoughts on what he feels is his favorite position.

”I’m very happy to be here. When Xavi contacted me, I wanted to come to Barça even more. It is a dream come true to be at Barça,” he said. “I like playing on the right wing most, although I am also used to playing as a (central) forward. The important thing is to play, wherever that is.”

Barcelona are yet to register Torres and need to make some room on the wage bill before they can but the new boy doesn’t seem to worried about the situation. He added. “I am calm about the registration because I know that the club is working on it and I am convinced that it will be done without problems.”

Torres was then joined by his new team-mates as Barca held their traditional New Year open doors training session.