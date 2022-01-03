 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona finalize signing of Álvaro Morata - report

The transfer could be official in the coming days

By Luis Mazariegos
Juventus Training Session Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

FC Barcelona have completed the signing of Álvaro Morata, according to a new rumor. The Spanish forward will arrive on loan at first, but there is an obligatory purchase clause that would compel Barça to spend 20 to 25 million euro to secure his signing on a permanent basis.

Morata plays for Juventus but his rights are still owned by Atlético Madrid. In order for the deal to go through, both teams need to agree to the move, in addition to FC Barcelona.

The report says that the signing will be announced in the next few days, if nothing changes.

New Barcelona manager Xavi was a key proponent of the signing of Morata, according to media reports.

Morata was Spain’s starting striker in the Euros, and continues a trend of Barcelona targeting or signing national team players. The Catalans already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City recently, and Eric Garcia earlier, also from City.

Barcelona have also been linked with César Azpilicueta and José Luis Gayà for a transfer in the summer.

Morata has previously played not only with Atlético Madrid, but with Real Madrid. He would be the third player to play for all three of Spain’s top clubs.

