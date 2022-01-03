Joan Laporta comments on Erling Haaland to Barcelona rumors

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has spoken out on the rumored transfer of Erling Haaland to Barça.

While refusing to mention him by name, Laporta left the door open to the signing that is rumored to be his dream.

“You will allow me not to talk about players because it does not benefit us, the only thing it does is increase their value. We are working to strengthen ourselves and we are working on it,” he said.

His message was clear: the team needs to make sales to afford Haaland, but that is something they are actively working on.

“The technical secretary does not cease in his effort to build a great team. It is our responsibility. Everything is possible if it is done well, and if it is done well, I am sure it will turn out very well.

“We are aware of the market, we continue to be a benchmark in the market and recovering the weight in world football and all the great players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barça,” he said.

“Everyone should get ready because we have returned to the market, and we hope to do well in it. We are working on it every day, to help Barça regain the weight that it must have. And for me, the signing of Ferran Torres is proof. He shows that Barça is still a benchmark. The resurgence is a reality, and the market has noticed.”