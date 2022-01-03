Barcelona making moves for Chelsea’s César Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen - report

FC Barcelona is trying to make a move for two Chelsea defenders who are verging on ending their contracts, and according to reports, that is making it hard for the London club to get them to put pen to paper.

César Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are both liked by the Catalan club and could move on free transfers next summer. In addition, Antonio Rüdiger is said to be in a similar situation, except the club that likes him is Real Madrid.

Christensen was on his way to renewing his deal but he changed agents and there is suggestion that he has slowed down the renewal process due to interest from Catalonia. The 25-year-old has been followed by Barcelona for a long time, and they see him as a possible upgrade in defense.

Azpilicueta is being offered a one-year deal with the possibility of a second, but he is said to want a two-year deal with the possibility of a third.

Xavi is a fan of his, and likes his ability to play in a three-man line or a four-man line. His experience and leadership would help Barça a lot.

Azpilicueta has experience playing alongside many Barcelona players in the Spanish national team and would in theory be quick to adapt to the team.