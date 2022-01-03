Barcelona confirm Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for Covid-19

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Pedri and new signing Ferran Torres have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating at home.

Both players took part in an open training session with the rest of the squad at the club on Monday, after Barca unveiled Torres at the Camp Nou, and then tested positive after the session.

LATEST NEWS | Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for Covid-19. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/3jDYDZuITz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2022

Both are said to be in good health but it’s yet another blow for manager Xavi who is having to cope without all sorts of players at the moment. He may even have to cope with a few more in the next days too given Pedri and Torres trained with their teammates on Monday.

Barca have already seen 10 players ruled out because of Covid since returning to training after Christmas, although Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, and Dani Alves have now returned to action after negative tests.

Pedri had been expected to return imminently after a lengthy lay-off with a thigh injury but now faces more time on the sidelines. Torres is also on his way back from injury and hadn’t been expected to feature for at least another week or so

Barca are also still yet to register their new signing following his move from Manchester City, although Mateu Alemany said at his unveiling that the club are “convinced we will be able to register him before Sunday.”