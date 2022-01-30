 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alejandro Balde forced off with injury during Barcelona B clash

By Gill Clark
RC Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde picked up an ankle injury and had to be replaced during Barca’s mini-Clasico clash against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 18-year-old started the match but was replaced with less than 10 minutes on the clock at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Balde picked up the injury after a heavy tackle from Santos. The defender was able to walk off but looked in some distress as he went off.

It’s another tough blow for the youngster who has made six first-team appearances this season but is having a frustrating campaign.

Balde suffered a back injury at the start of the season which forced him out just when it looks as though he’d get a chance to impress in the first team as Jordi Alba was also sidelined.

The youngster was then sidelined again just after Christmas after testing positive for Covid-19 along with a host of other players at the Camp Nou.

There has been speculation that Balde could be included in a deal to bring in Nicolas Tagliafico in January but the defender reportedly isn’t interested in leaving.

