Adama Traoré comes to FC Barcelona on loan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Adama Traoré until 30 June 2022. The blaugranes will pay the player's wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.

Adama Traoré thrilled to be back - FC Barcelona

Returning star tells Barça TV how excited he is to return to the place where he grew up and how he plans to work hard for the team

The three stats where FC Barcelona are best - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are continuing to improve and climb the table in La Liga as they are now just a point off Champions League qualification. Barça have take 11 points from the last 15 on offer with three wins and two draws with four of those games coming away from home.

WOMEN: FC Barcelona 4-0 Betis: Oshoala hat-trick in spectacular win - FC Barcelona

The Barça women have continued their relentless march through the Liga Iberdrola by putting four goals past Real Betis in a game preceded by an emotional tribute to Kety Pulido, who captained the team to its first Copa de la Reina in 1994 and passed away this week.

FC Barcelona B 2-2 Real Madrid Castilla: Reaction just in time - FC Barcelona

Barça B produced a comeback against Real Madrid Castilla in Saturday’s 'Miniclásico' at the Estadio Johan Cruyff to salvage a 2-2 draw after going 2-0 down, with the equaliser coming in dramatic fashion right at the end.

Dembélé has transfer options ahead of Monday night's deadline - Football Espana

Ousmane Dembélé doesn’t appear to be short of options as we head into the final days of the January transfer window. Clubs around Europe have just over two days to conclude their transfer business ahead of going with what they have for the rest of the season.

Barcelona make one final attempt to land Ajax defender Tagliafico - Football Espana

Barcelona are making one final assault to sign Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The Blaugrana have been pretty active during this window despite their financial issues, with Ferran Torres arriving on a big-money deal and Adama Traore joining on loan. And with two days remaining in the transfer window, they may not be done just yet.

Atletico Madrid block Barcelona's bid to sign Alvaro Morata - Football Espana

Atletico Madrid are said to have blocked Barcelona’s attempt to sign Alvaro Morata. Barca have been targeting Morata throughout this window as they look to strengthen their striker department.