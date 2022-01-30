Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona is still the most beautiful club in the world

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about his form and Barcelona’s season once again and has made it clear he’s still happy at the Camp Nou despite speculation over his future at the club.

The Dutchman was interviewed after Barca’s defeat to Athletic in the Copa del Rey and admits he has been somewhat surprised by the club’s recent troubles but it’s not changed his view of the Catalan giants.

“I was surprised, but I still hold Barcelona in the same regard. It is not the best right now, but it is still the most beautiful club in the world,” he said. “I have always wanted to play for Barcelona, it came true. Now it’s just about making sure that this dream will become as beautiful as possible.”

De Jong was also typically honest about his form and opened up a bit on where he feels he needs to play to be at his best.

“I think I can show more. One moment I was in better shape than the other. I think I can bring a lot more for the team. I can excel a lot more,” he added. “I am at my best when I get the ball a lot, especially during the first build-up phase, but also just after that. There have been periods when I had to wait longer. When I was the only one who got the ball in the final phase. Then there were times when I did not get the ball at all. That is not where my strength lies.” Source | NOS

De Jong is under a bit of pressure for his place in the starting XI for the first time since he joined Barcelona with youngsters Pedri, Nico, and Gavi all around now and battling hard for minutes.