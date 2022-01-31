Barça's returning youth players - FC Barcelona

Several Barça players have now left before sealing a return to the Club. The list continues to grow with Adama's return, who left Barça in summer 2015 bound for Aston Villa and the English Premier League.

PSG and Barcelona negotiating over Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona are negotiating over Ousmane Dembele. They are best placed to sign the winger from Barcelona in January, SPORT have learned.

Barcelona trying to push Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal over the line - SPORT

Barcelona are close to agreeing on a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign before the transfer window closes on Monday night. Per the Athletic, conversations between Arsenal and Barcelona are focused on a loan deal for the rest of the season. Auba has a contract until 2023 with the Gunners, but is out of favour, has been punished for ill-discipline and been stripped of the captaincy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accepts coming to Barça almost for free - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown his desire to play for Barcelona is huge. Not for money, but to re-state his case as one of the world’s best strikers. Barcelona are trying to get Ousmane Dembele out and then they will be able to go for the Gabonese forward on loan from Arsenal.

Inaki Peña is a Galatasaray player, pending confirmation - SPORT

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Peña is now a Galatasaray player. They have loaned him to the Turkish club until the end of the season without an option to buy.

Frenkie de Jong: Barça is not the best club in the world but it's the most beautiful - SPORT

He is in the eye of the hurricane but Frenkie de Jong is still convinced he can hit his best form in a Barcelona shirt. In an interview with NOS Sports the midfielder looked at Barcelona’s season so far.