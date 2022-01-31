Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Pena confirms Galatasaray loan

Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña confirmed the news we were expecting this week. The youngster spoke to reporters after landing in Istanbul and confirmed he would be joining Turkish side Galatasaray on loan till the end of the season.

“It makes me very happy to play with a player like Fernando Muslera, I can learn a lot from him,” he said. “My future at Galatasaray is uncertain for now, I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season.” Peña | Diario AS

Barcelona are yet to make the deal official but it’s thought it will be a straight loan without a purchase option and Pena will return at the end of the season.

It remains an important piece of player development to loan out young guys not getting adequate playing time. Peña is a nice player, and at 22-years-old he needs all the time between the posts he can get. Hopefully, the spell at Galatasaray sees some nice development take place.