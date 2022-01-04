The week ahead for Barça - FC Barcelona

2022 is here and the first week of year sees a demanding schedule for Barça. After the game against Mallorca in La Liga, Xavi and squad face two trips to Andalusia in a double match week.

Camp Nou welcomes Ferran Torres - FC Barcelona

Avery special day at Camp Nou. The FC Barcelona fans who have turned up at the stadium are being treated to an exciting double bill. The blaugranes' new signing, Ferran Torres, was presented to the crowd ahead of the traditional New Year open doors training session.

Ferran Torres: 'I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire' - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres is now a culer. The new Barça striker was presented on Monday at Camp Nou with the accompanying tradition photo session and virtual press conference along with president Joan Laporta, vice president Rafa Yuste and Director of Football Mateu Alemany.

A very special session at Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

There was a fervent atmosphere in Camp Nou. Emotion and excitement filled the stadium throughout Ferran Torres' presentation and the open door training session. Young voices and smiles warmed hearts during this sunny January 3 morning.

Pedri and Ferran Torres, positive for Covid-19 - FC Barcelona

The first team players Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for Covid-19. The players are in good health and self-isolating at home. The Club has reported the cases to the relevant authorities.

When and where to watch Linares v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Second game of the year for Xavi Hernández and the squad, this time in the Copa del Rey. Barça travel to Andalusia for their first ever game against Linares on Wednesday January 5 (kick-off 7:30pm CET).

Laporta refuses to rule out summer transfer for Haaland - Football Espana

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta has made a bold claim amid transfer links with Erling Haaland. Haaland is expected to be on the move this summer after impressing for Borussia Dortmund since his 2020 arrival.