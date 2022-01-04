Barcelona confident of recovering Pedri and Ferran Torres for Real Madrid match

FC Barcelona are still confident about having Pedri and Ferran Torres available for the match against Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup. The two have tested positive from COVID-19 and are coming back from injury.

The original hope was for the pair to play some minutes against Granada in La Liga, but that has been scuppered by the infections. Now, they will have to wait a bit longer to come back to the pitch.

Neither is tipped to start El Clásico due to the fact that it would be their first match in a while, but both could play a role off the bench.

Pedri has not played since September, after a long season in which he was frequently used by Barcelona, then the Spanish national team at the Euros, then the Spanish Olympic team. He was given a long break, but his expected return has been pushed back due to COVID.

Meanwhile, Torres has been out since October with a metatarsal fracture. At the time, he was a Manchester City player. However, the COVID positive test has kept him away even longer, as has the problems with registering him to his new club. Barcelona do not currently have enough salary cap room to register the player, although the club is confident it can move certain players on.

The Supercup will be played in Saudi Arabia, with the winner of El Clásico set to face the winner of the Atlético Madrid-Athletic Bilbao match in the final.