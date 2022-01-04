Barcelona president reportedly says he will sign Erling Haaland

“I’m going to sign Haaland next summer.”

Those are the words of Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona’s president, at least as they are being reported in Spain’s biggest sports daily.

The remark was supposedly uttered to colleagues behind closed doors. Publicly, Laporta has made it a point to not discuss Erling Haaland, one of the world’s best strikers, by name.

He only made a general comment that Barcelona were “back,” and ready to make signings.

Barcelona have money but have had problems with La Liga’s salary cap rules due to reduced income after the COVID-19 pandemic. But if what Laporta has told fans, that the team has the money to make big moves in the market, then the question becomes whether he can convince the Borussia Dortmund star that Barça have the sporting project for him.

The Catalans are said to be optimistic that they can continue rebuilding the team this season. First of all, they need to finish in the top four of La Liga to get into the UEFA Champions League next season. That provides the prestige and the money that cannot be replaced. A good participation in the UEFA Europa League - perhaps winning it - wouldn’t hurt, either.

Haaland would be the face of the team for the future, which could give him substantial off-the-pitch earnings. Real Madrid also want him, although there, he would compete with Kylian Mbappé in terms of being the leader of the team.

There are other teams in the mix for him, as well, notably Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.