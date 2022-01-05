Barcelona president Joan Laporta tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona have confirmed that president Joan Laporta has become the latest person at the club to test positive for Covid-19.

The news comes as no great surprise given Laporta was present at Ferran Torres’s unveiling on Monday after which the new signing returned a positive test.

Here’s Barcelona’s statement:

“Due to having had direct contact with people who have recently tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday morning president Laporta took an antigen test which came out negative, and then in the afternoon a PCR test which came out positive. “For that reason he will not be travelling to Linares on Wednesday or to Granada on Saturday as he will be self-isolating as indicated by the health authorities. “President Laporta is in good health without any symptoms. First vice president Rafael Yuste tested negative in the PCR test but as a precaution he will not travel with the first team squad to Linares on Wednesday.”

Barcelona have had a host of players test positive for Covid-19 since returning from the Christmas break, although Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, and Samuel Umtiti are already back with the team.