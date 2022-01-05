COPA DEL REY PREVIEW: Linares v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona, winners of an incredible five of the last seven editions of the Copa del Rey, begin the defence of the 2020/21 title on Wednesday at 7.30pm CET against a team they have never played before, Linares Deportivo from the province of Jaen, Andalusia.

The lowdown on Linares Deportivo - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s opponents in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey fixture at 7.30pm CET are a side they have never faced before. Let’s take a look at the third tier side from Andalusia…

President Joan Laporta, positive for Covid-19 - FC Barcelona

Due to having had direct contact with people who have recenlty tested positive for Covid-19, on Tuesday morning president Laporta took an antigen test which came out negative, and then in the afternoon a PCR test which came out positive.

Barcelona may renew Sergi Roberto's contract to enable Ferran Torres' registration - Football Espana

Barcelona are considering various means to reduce their wage bill to enable them to register Ferran Torres according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana had hoped Ousmane Dembele would renew his contract, but that seems a distant prospect given recent events. Dembele’s renewal would have brought down the wage bill.

Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola agree deal that would see Barcelona sign Erling Haaland - Football Espana

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has an agreement in place with super agent Mino Raiola to sign his client Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022 according to Deportes Cuatro and Diario AS. The deal is dependent on Barcelona organising themselves financially in time for the deal to happen, but the most important element – convincing Raiola and Haaland – has been done.

Philippe Coutinho will depart Barcelona imminently to help them register Ferran Torres - Football Espana

Philippe Coutinho is edging closer to securing a move away from Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona need to move on deadweight if they’re to create the financial wiggle room to register Ferran Torres, and Coutinho is a prime candidate given his lack of prominence this season.

Two conditions must be met if Arsenal are to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona - Football Espana

Arsenal are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona according to Diario Sport, but only under certain conditions. Barcelona have been keen to move on the Brazilian for some time, but are finding it a difficult task due to his high salary.