WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE LINAREJOS!!! The cozy home of Third Division side Linares Deportivo is the site of the biggest match in the club’s short history as they welcome the mighty Barcelona for a Copa del Rey Round of 32 tie. This is a single-elimination game so there must be a winner tonight, and Barça begin their title defense missing 15 players but still favorites to advance. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Copa del Rey, Round of 32

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 7.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6.30pm GMT (UK), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 12am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Linarejos, Linares, Spain

Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, India), Premier Sports 1 (UK), Startimes World Football (Nigeria), DAZN 1 (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!