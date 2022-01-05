Araujo and Frenkie de Jong both go off injured against Linares

Barcelona’s suffered more injury misery on Wednesday with both Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong picking up problems against Linares in the Copa del Rey.

Araujo started the game for Barcelona but was taken off at half-time and replaced by Gerard Pique amid reports he’d suffered a wrist or a hand injury.

The Uruguay international was then spotted on the bench with his right arm in a sling in the second half.

Araujo et son bras pic.twitter.com/xAKMeG0KgH — Actualité - Barça (@ActualiteBarca) January 5, 2022

De Jong also entered the fray at half-time, with Barca trailing 1-0, and took over from Riqui Puig who had not impressed in the opening 45 minutes.

Yet the Dutchman didn’t see out the game and went off with 15 minutes remaining with a what looked like a muscular injury.

Preocupación por Frenkie de Jong, que salió lesionado del partido



pic.twitter.com/AiAzaKAvoL — Diario SPORT (@sport) January 5, 2022

There’s been no word yet from Barcelona on either injury, while Xavi didn’t mention the problems after the game either. Hopefully that means neither is too serious.

Xavi certainly won’t wait to lose either De Jong or Araujo to injury, particularly given he’s already without a host of players already. Barca are back in action on Saturday in La Liga when the team heads to Granada.