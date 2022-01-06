Linares Deportivo 1-2 FC Barcelona: Late recovery to reach last 16 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have started their defence of the Copa del Rey with a win at the home of Primera Division RFEF side Linares Deportivo but it took a second half comeback to do it. The home side had taken a shock lead after 19 minutes and were coping extremely well in front of their vociferous home fans.

Dani Alves was back in an official game for FC Barcelona in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey game with Linares, a whole 2,054 days after he last played for the team in the final of the same competition against Sevilla on 22 May 2016.

Aston Villa are the club best positioned to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are keen to move on the Brazilian to free up the financial space they need to register new signing Ferran Torres.

Newcastle United have chosen Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as their new centre-back according to Albert Roge. The Premier League outfit had tried to sign Sven Botman from Lille but were unsuccessful. They’ve therefore turned their attention to Umtiti, who Barcelona are desperate to move on.

Manchester City have included right of first refusal in their agreement with Barcelona for the sale of Ferran Torres according to Fabrizio Romano. Ferran returned to Spain this January transfer window 18 months after departing Valencia and La Liga for City and the Premier League in the summer of 2020.