Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery on hand injury

Barcelona have confirmed that center-back Ronald Araujo is set to undergo surgery on Friday after injuring his hand in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey win over Linares.

MEDICAL UPDATES

Araujo has second and third metacarpal bone fractures in his hand and F. De Jong has a soleus muscle strain in his calf

The defender went off at half-time of the 2-1 win and is now facing more time on the sidelines as he needs to go under the knife.

Barcelona also offered an update on Frenkie de Jong, who was also forced off against Linares, and has also been ruled out of action for a little while.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“First-team player Ronald Araujo has fractured the second and third metacarpal bones in his right hand. Doctor Xavier Mir will perform surgery tomorrow under the supervision of the Club’s medical services. An update will be provided after the operation. First-team player Frenkie De Jong has strained the soleus muscle in his left calf. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will be monitored.

Early reports are suggesting Araujo could be out for a few months, which seems extreme, but we should get more details on Friday after the defender’s operation.