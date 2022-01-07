Xavi hoping to have key Barcelona players back for Granada clash - report

Barcelona could be set to welcome a host of players back for Saturday’s La Liga game at Granada in the team’s final match before they head off for the Spanish Super Cup.

Diario AS are reporting that Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati should be passed fit for the fixture and will be joined by Pedri if he tests negative for Covid-19.

Xavi is also hoping Gavi and Ez Abde will be available after missing games because of coronavirus, while Luuk de Jong is back after being suspended against Linares.

Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti may also be fit for the trip south. The duo were ruled out of the Copa del Rey clash with gastroenteritis.

The report also reckons Barca haven’t ruled Ferran Torres out of the match yet which seems a little optimistic. The new signing is also currently self-isolating and hasn’t been registered but that could change if Barca can shift Philippe Coutinho.

Aston Villa appears to be a possible destination for the Brazilian. The latest speculation claims Coutinho is already house hunting in England ahead of a Premier League return.