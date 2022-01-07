Barça Copa del Rey comebacks continue - FC Brcelona

Barça's fourth consecutive comeback in qualifying Copa del Rey matches. The comeback win after going a goal down in the round of 32 match at Estadio Municipal de Linares on Wednesday (1-2) was their fourth in a row.

Dembélé makes it 16 different goalscorers for Barça this season - FC Barcelona

Agreat game for Ousmane Dembélé at Estadio Municipal de Linarejos. The French winger came on at half-time with Barça losing 1-0, playing a key role in the comeback for Barça to win 1-2 and classify for the next round of the Copa del Rey.

Medical updates for Araujo and Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona

First-team player Ronald Araujo has fractured the second and third metacarpal bones in his right hand. Doctor Xavier Mir will perform surgery tomorrow under the supervision of the Club's medical services. An update will be provided after the operation.

When and where to watch Granada v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The matches keep coming thick and fast and next up for Barça is an away trip to Granada for the LaLiga matchday 20 game - a good opportunity to earn another three points after the win in Mallorca.

Barcelona edge closer to agreeing loan deal with Aston Villa for Philippe Coutinho - Football Espana

Barcelona and Aston Villa are close to finalising a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona are confident the deal will be done either today or tomorrow, as they’re just hammering out the final details with Villa. Coutinho himself has agreed to the move.

Barcelona step up their interest in Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen - Football Espana

Barcelona are thought to have stepped up their pursuit of Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen according to Mundo Deportivo. The Dane will become a free agent at the end of the season, and that’s a market Barcelona are paying very close attention to due to their well-publicised financial constraints.

Barcelona starlet Ferran Jutgla is already attracting interest from other La Liga clubs - Football Espana

Ferran Jutgla has enjoyed an incredible few weeks. Last night he was the matchwinner as Barcelona beat Linares 2-1, scoring the Blaugrana’s second goal in an important comeback victory. Ferran has three goals to his name in 414 minutes of football after being called up to the first team from Barcelona B, and he’s already attracting transfer interest according to Diario Sport.