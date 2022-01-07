Gerard Piqué debunks rumors about his salary by posting screenshot of bank transfer

Gerard Piqué has responded publicly to a reporter who claimed he earned €28 million a year by posting a screenshot of a bank transfer on Twitter. The screenshot shows a deposit of around 2.3 million, which the defender says represents 50% of his annual wage. That would put him at around 4.6 million a year, a far cry from the 28 million that was claimed.

Personatges com aquest cobrant d’una televisió pública per defensar els seus amics. Aquí tens el 50% de la meva nòmina cobrada a 30 de desembre. Respecta’t una mica. https://t.co/luHsMMqJD8 pic.twitter.com/l4IAtqvexU — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 7, 2022

This comes after reporter Lluis Canut had taken to Catalan television to say that Piqué was the highest earner at FC Barcelona, followed on the wage bill by Sergio Busquets at €23 million, and Jordi Alba alongside Samuel Umtiti, who supposedly earned €20 million each.

Piqué directly quoted the video of Canut making the declarations on TV when responding to the report, saying the latter was only saying what he said to “defend his friends.”

“Respect yourself a little,” the veteran defender said.

In addition, the club has officially denied the figures, saying the report was “erroneous” and “[did not] conform to reality.”

The official website went on to explain that Piqué, Busquets, and Alba had all reduced their wages at the beginning of the season, and had not simply deferred wages to be collected at a later date, as some had reported.

“We consider it inappropriate, unprofessional and an act of bad faith when this information is offered as true,” the club said.