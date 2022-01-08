PREVIEW: Granada CF v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have got 2022 off to a fine start. After beating Mallorca 1-0 to fly up to fifth in the Liga table, they also defeated Linares to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, where they have just learned that they’ll be travelling to Bilbao in late January.

Araujo, Dest, Gavi and Balde medical announcement - FC Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has successfully undergone surgery on a fractured second and third metatarsal of his right hand. The operation was performed by doctors Xavier Mir and Sergi Barrera under supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services. He is currently side-lined and his return to action depends on how the injury progresses.

Abde medical announcement - FC Barcelona

Ez Abde is also able to return to training after recovering from Covid-19. The club has informed the corresponding authorities

Àlex Collado loaned to Granada - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Granada CF have reached an agreement for the loan of Àlex Collado until the end of the season.

Philippe Coutinho loaned out to Aston Villa until the end of the season - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season. The agreement, subject to the player passing his medical and obtaining a work permit, includes an option to make the transfer permanent.

Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas, finalists for The Best - FC Barcelona

Barça are very well represented among the candidates for FIFA’s The Best awards, with Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso both among the threesome opting for the women’s award. Their coach Lluís Cortés is also in the running for silverware, and former Barça player Leo Messi is up for the men’s prize.