Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso finalists for The Best award

Barcelona Women duo Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso have been selected as finalists for the FIFA The Best award, which will be handed out on January 17th in Zürich. Former Barça Femení coach Lluís Cortés has also been nominated for the coach’s award.

The 2021 The Best award covers the 2020-21 season, the one which ended with Barça winning an unprecedented Treble with Alexia and Hermoso the shining stars of that amazing campaign. The two are joined by Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, who led her team to the Women’s Super League title and the Champions League Final when they were dominated by Barça.

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is the overwhelming favorite to win the award, which will be yet another prize for the world’s best women’s player.

On the men’s side, Barça legend Lionel Messi is on the shortlist alongside Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah and is expected to complete the clean sweep after taking home the Ballon d’Or last month.