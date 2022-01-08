The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana continue a busy January with a tough away game in La Liga against Granada, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi, 34. Álvaro Sanz

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde, 37. Ilias Akhomach

As it always seems to be the case for Barça these days, there are good and bad news in terms of who’s available for this one. Starting with the good: Memphis Depay has been medically cleared and will be uniform after missing a month with a hamstring injury, and both Clément Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti return after missing the trip to Linares with stomach bugs. And there are good news on the Covid-19 front as well as Sergiño Dest, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Ez Abde all tested negative in time to make the trip.

Now to the bad news: Ansu Fati (hamstring) is not fit enough and misses out again, and Ferran Torres will have to wait a little bit more for his debut with his registration still not complete and the new signing still testing positive for the coronavirus. Also out due to Covid is Pedri, while Ronald Araujo (hand), Frenkie De Jong (calf), Martin Braithwaite (knee) and Sergi Roberto (thigh) can’t play because of injury. Yusuf Demir remains out as he sorts out his future.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Piqué, Eric, Alba; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, L. De Jong, Jutglà

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!