WELCOME TO LOS CÁRMENES!!! The beautiful home of Granada is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to build momentum and win their third game in a row to start the New Year. But it won’t be easy against a good Granada team in great form, and at a ground where Barça have always found it difficult. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us tof ollow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Piqué, Eric, Alba; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, L. De Jong, Jutglà (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Peña (GK), Umtiti, Lenglet, Mingueza, Dest, Balde, Sanz, Puig, Akhomach, Ez Abde, Memphis

GRANADA

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 20

Date/Time: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Los Cármenes, Granada, Spain

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes

VAR: César Soto Grado

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 3 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!